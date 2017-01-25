County-Wide Hiring Freeze, Jail Costs, Debated at Quorum Court

By

by Alex Kienlen,

Van Buren County Democrat

Van Buren County Quorum Court met Thursday, Jan. 19, for its first session of the year. The session was opened by Boy Scout troop 401, the Wolverines, sponsored by the Fairfield Bay Lions Club. Scouts presented the colors, then led the opening prayer.

While a variety of topics were considered, the most active debate of the evening was the implementation of a county-wide hiring freeze.

The freeze, presented as an ordinance to the court as drawn up by Justice Dale James, required any county hires to be approved by the Quorum Court prior to being implemented. James, in clarifying the need for the ordinance, pointed out the county had hired a lot of new people during the shale boom and now has less need as the boom has receded. The figure he used was that in 2008 the county had 85 employees, but currently has 113 employees – a near 33 percent increase.

The concern was regarding the time it could take to hire new people, including people to replace needed employees. Sheriff Scott Bradley, along with Deputy and Jail Supervisor Randi Murray, both pointed out the up-to 30 day lag in getting new hires approved could be a problem for jail operations. Jail operations, Murray pointed out, have a minimum staffing requirement, and if an employee puts in a two-week notice that would put the jail below staffing until the next Quorum Court meeting. This was currently the case, Murray said, as he had two people who had just put in there notices.

James, during the discussion, said he had considered including a waiver for the sheriff’s department in the ordinance, but chose not to, as a county-wide hiring freeze should, he felt, apply to the entire county including the sheriff’s office. As the council debated the matter, including a proposal made by Justice Gary Linn to create a special committee to expedite hiring decisions, which was rejected, the decision was made that, first, with the ordinance’s passage, the sheriff’s office had permission to hire replacements for the two employees about to vacate, and, two, that the ordinance would stand as written, with no waiver for the sheriff’s office. It passed unanimously.

The jail was a topic in a second instance as Sheriff Bradley gave his report to the body. During the “recent cold snap,” he said, two of the heaters had gone out at the jail, requiring an emergency repair totaling $18,000. He was currently debating the need and cost of implementing a yearly maintenance contract for jail heaters for $1,800 per year with the same company which did the repairs during the outage. The jail is currently full, he added.

In other council matters:

An ordinance was approved to move to direct-deposit of payroll checks.

The assessor currently has an on-line assessment program in place. This is a trial program for this year, a program which could cost the county up to $3,500 per year in the future.

A resolution was passed permitting the Judge to sign a letter of credit for $11,000 for a if-needed cover for the waste transfer station.

The court passed what was a series of transfers in accounting, essentially a book-balancing exercise.

Mary Philips was approved to represent the Quorum Court at the State Quorum Court association.

The animal shelter is currently working with out-of-state adoption agencies which are picking up animals for adoption and taking them as far as Massachusetts, where there is more of a need for adoptable animals.