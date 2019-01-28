CORPS TO HOST WORKSHOPS FOR GREERS FERRY LAKE MASTER PLAN REVISION

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting two workshops about the Greers Ferry Lake Draft Master Plan Revision and Draft Environmental Assessment. The workshops will be held Feb. 4 and 5 to discuss the master plan update process and to collect public comments.

The drop-in workshops will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Heber Springs Community Center, Room 3, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane in Heber Springs, Ark., and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Fairfield Bay Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, in Fairfield Bay, Ark. Anyone interested in the future of Greers Ferry Lake is invited to drop in anytime during the workshops.

The Corps’ master plans set the vision for all use and development of a project’s federal public lands and waters surrounding our reservoirs, recognizing the ongoing activities of others in the watershed; specifically, environmental stewardship and recreation related purposes.

There will be resource tools associated with the draft documents to review and staff will be available to answer questions about the draft master plan and explain the difference between a master plan and a shoreline management plan.

A draft Environmental Assessment, which evaluates the potential impacts of each alternative, will also be available for review.

The Corps is requesting comments on the draft master plan and the draft Environmental Assessment.

The public’s input may be provided at the workshops or at any time during the public comment period. The comment period will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 25. Comments can be mailed to: Greers Ferry Lake MP/EA Project Manager, Little Rock District, Programs and Project Management Division, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, Ark., 72203; or email your comments to [email protected]. An on-line fillable comment card is available at https://go.usa.gov/xEbVb.

For more information about the master plan revision process go to the following website: https://go.usa.gov/xEbVb.

