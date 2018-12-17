CORPS TO BEGIN RELEASES THROUGH SPILLWAY

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Because of recent heavy rains the Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District will begin a spillway release from Greers Ferry Dam today.

Two gates will be opened one-foot and one gate will be opened one-half foot resulting in a spillway release of about 1,800 cubic feet per second. Combined with the 24-hour hydropower release from two units, the total release will be 8,000 c.f.s.

For more information call the Greers Ferry Project office at 501-362-2416, or stop by the office near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.

Little Rock District recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.