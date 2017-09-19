CORPS SETS SCOPING WORKSHOPS FOR GREERS FERRY LAKE MASTER PLAN REVISION

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting the Greers Ferry Lake Master Plan Revision scoping workshops Sept. 19 and 21 to discuss the master plan update process and seek input from the public concerning land classifications around the lake.

The drop-in scoping workshops will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane in Heber Springs, Ark., and from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Clinton High School Cafeteria, 489 Yellow Jacket Lane, in Clinton, Ark. Anyone interested in the future of Greers Ferry Lake is invited to drop in anytime during the workshops.

Corps’ master plans set the vision for all use and development of a project’s federal public lands and waters surrounding our reservoirs, recognizing the ongoing activities of others in the watershed; specifically, environmental stewardship and recreation related purposes.

At the drop-in open houses, a short informational video will be played continually, providing multiple opportunities for the public to learn more about the master plan revision process.

Representatives from the Corps of Engineers will be present to answer questions on the master plan revision process and to explain the difference between a master plan and a shoreline management plan.

The public’s input may be provided at the workshops or at any time during the public comment period. The comment period will run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13. Comments can be mailed to: Greers Ferry Lake MP/EA Project Manager, Little Rock District, Programs and Project Management Division, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, Ark., 72203; or email your comments to [email protected] An on-line fillable comment card is available at https://go.usa.gov/xR7Rf.

For more information about the master plan revision process go to the following website: https://go.usa.gov/xR7Rf.

Sept 19 ~ 4:40 p.m.- – 7:30- pm

Heber Springs Community Center

201 Bobbie Jean Lane, Heber Springs, Ark.

Sept 21 ~ 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clinton High School Cafeteria

489 Yellow jacket Lane, Clinton, Ark.

