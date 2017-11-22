Conway Symphony Brings Christmas Joy

Let the Conway Symphony Orchestra start your holiday festivities with a magical journey accompanied by sugar plum fairies and visiting kings from afar, with Amahl and The Nutcracker, two Christmas favorites in one spectacular show. The full orchestra will be joined by the Arkansas Festival Ballet for highlights from The Nutcracker, then the UCA Opera Theater takes the stage for Amahl and the Night Visitors, bringing the joy and wonder of the Christmas story to life in music, dance and song.

Performances are Sat. Dec. 9 at 7:30 and Sun. 10 at 3:00, at Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., on the UCA Campus in Conway. Tickets begin at $5 for children and students of any age with valid ID, and are $20-$38 for adults, with a special group rate of $15 for ten or more, available at the box office, 501-450-3265, or at www.ConwaySymphony.org (adult tickets only online).

Families are invited to join the CSO Guild on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 for Nutcracker Sweets. This special pre-concert event is $5 for children and free for adults, and offers an opportunity to meet the ballerinas and enjoy treats and craft activities. Make reservations by calling 501-626-5931.

Under artistic director Rebecca M. Stalcup, dancers of all ages from Little Rock and the Central Arkansas region will be showcased in The Nutcracker. “We are thrilled to be working with such a talented group of performers again,” says CSO music director Israel Getzov. “We know how much the community loves the exciting music and dances of this popular Christmas tradition.”

For Amahl and the Night Visitors, this year’s cast includes Kate Sain of Little Rock and Angelica Monje Torrez of Bolivia as the Mother; Chris Turner of Russellville as Kaspar; Brandon Shatswell of Conway as Melchior; Rozelle Clary of Jacksonville as Balthazar; and Micah Patterson of Little Rock as the Page. The CSO is excited to announce the return of Todd Butler of Conway as Amahl, in addition to his 11-year-old brother Garrett sharing the role for the second performance. Both boys were formerly part of the American Boy Choir School in Princeton, NJ, and are members of Voices of Central Arkansas. “Amahl is a show for the entire family and brings forth the true miracle of Christmas,” says opera director Rob Holden.

The 2017-18 season is powered by Conway Corporation, with additional guest artist sponsorship for this concert by Simmons Bank and Smith Ford, and Hospitality Sponsorship from Julie’s Sweet Shop and Conner and Sartain. The Conway Symphony Orchestra brings professional concerts, exciting guest artists and high-quality music to the Central Arkansas community. For more information on concerts and other programs, visit ConwaySymphony.org or call (501) 269-1066.