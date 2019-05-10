Conference Center Events in May

What’s Happening at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center?



TUESDAY NIGHTS, LIVE MUSIC

Free Appetizers, Drawings & Weekly Specials in ENCORE on Tuesday nights.





Tuesday, May 7th, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

GAME NIGHT



Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

MUSIC WITH GREG, JOHN & FRIENDS

Music with talented locals & friends in a relaxed setting.



Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

WYND DOWN, LIVE MUSIC



Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

TUNES WITH ALLEN, LIVE MUSIC



Our TOWNE Productions presents: BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward on

May 16, 17 & 18 -7:00 p.m.

May 19 -2:00 p.m.

ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will open 30 minutes before the PLAY.

BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward – Charles and his second wife, Ruth, are haunted by the spirit of his first wife, Elvira. Medium Madame Arcati tries to help things out by contacting the ghost.

Possibilities’ Gift Shoplocated inside the Fairfield Bay Conference Center is having an Inventory Reduction Sale. All items are half price.

North Central Arkansas Art Galleryopen 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Mon-Fri.





FOR LODGING CALL 501-884-4202

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.