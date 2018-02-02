Conference Center Events in February

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center & The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Please Note:

Winter Hours thru April 1st.

Open Tuesday – Thursday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

The Hotel Is Here!

We are all thrilled that we will be starting construction on our new Cobblestone Hotel Inn and Suites soon. We have been waiting for this awesome development and now it is a reality. The ability to have single night accommodations available to our conference planners will mean new business opportunities for all of Fairfield Bay. It allow us to open all of our entertainment and special events to those who are holding back because the ability to attend an event from a longer distance. Thanks to everyone who have contributed to this important milestone for our community.

2/11 – Meet and Greet, U.S. Representative French Hill,

Sunday, February 11th – 4:00pm to 5:30 pm. for a meet and greet fundraiser. The public is cordially invited to attend. The event will be held at the conference center in Encore and the Lobby area. Light refreshments will be served. Congressman Hill is looking forward to meeting all who attend.

2/25 – “Still on the Hill” A NCAFA&E Concert

Sunday February 25th. at 2:00 pm. We will have “Still on the Hill” with us in the

Performing Arts Center. This is the first of the offerings by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for Art and Education for 2018. Remember this concert is free to the public, however donations will be accepted to support this excellent organization. Mark your calendars now.

SAVE THE DATES:

March 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm we begin our monthly 2nd Tuesday

“Open Mic Night” series with John, Greg, Jeff and Donna and friends.

If you have not taken advantage of this evening of entertainment with hometown friends and visitors this will be a good time to start. Enjoy the comfort of our lobby and Encore lounge, the music and the opportunity to sing along or step up and share your talent with the group. Our Encore Lounge is always open to provide refreshments just to make your evening even more pleasant.

April 10 our North Central Arkansas Art Gallery will be changing the art!

This will mean that all of the new art will be in place for your viewing and purchase on Wednesday April 10th. at 9:00am.

ART GALLERY EXHIBIT Open

North Central Arkansas Art Gallery open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tue – Thur (winter hours)

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.