Conference Center Events

What’s Happening at the Conference Center

Please Note:

Winter Hours are through March 12th: Open Tuesday – Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Starting Monday March 13th: Open Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

NCAFA&E

Bob Milne, Ragtime Pianist

Thursday, March 9

4 to 6 p.m.

Widely considered the world’s greatest living ragtime pianist. Mark your calendar and set this time aside! More later.

WELCOME BREAKFASTS

March 13th – begin every Monday until end of October.

SOCK HOP

Saturday, March 25

6 to 9 p.m.

Watch this spot for more information about a 50’s Sock Hop. A chance to go to a time that we all fondly remember or would like to experience once again. The music will be all about dancing so get out those white bucks and saddle shoes and get ready to boogie. The band will be “Left of Center”. Watch for more information about the band and its members coming in February’s column.

North Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Watch for our summer events!

We are planning some fun and entertaining events for our summer season. We want to make the summer season enjoyable for our visiting guests as well as our year round residents. Our goal is to have entertainment, food, exhibits, concerts, and both inside and outside activities that will make the summer special for everyone.

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.