Community Foundation

By

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone

Charles Schulz

Thank you to all who have supported the inaugural fund raising efforts for your new Foundation. Our efforts will continue into the new year, but please know you are laying the groundwork for a charity that will serve the citizens of Fairfield Bay for years to come. A wonderful gift at Christmas and throughout the year.

We look forward to the role your Foundation will play in years ahead, supporting enhancements to the lifestyle we all enjoy and love to share with our guests.

The giving spirit of FFB is evident to all who live or visit here and is one of the prime reasons many choose to make the Bay their home.

Merry Christmas

www.Fairfieldbay.community