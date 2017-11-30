Community Foundation – December E-news

A Thankful Season



We are thankful to announce our affiliation with the Arkansas Community Foundation has been successful, and we are excited to share that together, — joined by our Cornerstone society, donors and countless volunteers throughout the Bay — we will be able to make improvements to benefit Fairfield Bay, now and for generations to come.

We are especially thankful to our Cornerstone Society, and all they have done to support our growing fund. Without them, none of our progress this year would have been possible. They continue to amaze the community, and are blazing a path forward for future members, by showing that together, we can “Grow the Bay” into something even bigger. The sky’s the limit, and our society continues to reach for the stars.