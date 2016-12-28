Community Foundation

By

We will open the book.

Its pages are blank.

We are going to put words on them ourselves.

The book is called Opportunity

and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.

– Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Your Foundation will help write several exciting new chapters in the story of Fairfield Bay during 2017 and beyond.

Please join us as a “Cornerstone Member” of this exciting new tool for the citizens of the Bay to leverage their ideas and dollars into reality adding venues, activities, events, or by supporting or enhancing existing facilities and services that make the Bay such a special place to live or visit.

Your donation of just $50 per month for 24 months will grow the civic endowment that can help turn your great ideas into realities for our community.

Learn more by visiting us at www.fairfieldbay.community. We will be accepting Cornerstone Members into the New Year. There is still time to make your pledge in 2016 and earn a tax deduction for those itemizing their 2016 tax returns. Please contact Mike Doyle today at [email protected] or 479-871-7281 for more information.

Happy New Year!