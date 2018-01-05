Community Education Center Classes Going Strong

The Year of Discovery.

So what can we look forward to at the Education Center in the New Year? I am excited to announce that we are on our way to creating a Historic Preservation Commission and declaring the museum, cabin and cave as the Fairfield Bay Heritage Center. This will give us better state-wide promotion and national attention for the amazing artifacts and articles that showcase early life in the Ozarks. Our Indian Rocks Cave (called the Edgemont Shelter) is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is what I consider to be the “Jewel in the Crown”. I am currently doing research on geological petroglyphs and pintographs, and have consulted with the archeologists from the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Archeological Society about possible events to be held in the cave. In addition, I am pursuing Native American cultural and educational programs related to the original inhabitants of the cave. Finally, there are rumors of a hidden tunnel with miles of passageways under the cave, possibly with additional relics and artifacts, and a second cave on the national registry – cataloged as “the Lynn Creek Shelter”.

Do these places exist? I’m curious, what about you? Here’s to the beginning of a new year. I wish you a year of discovery.

Dr. Catherine Swift

January Classes Starting

We will continue our Tuesdays Painting with Jim – starting Tuesday, January 9th from 10am-12noon. $40 a class

February Classes Starting

We will begin our 4 week French II with Penny conversational class on Tuesday, February 6, 13, 20, 27 from 4pm-5pm. $40 for all four sessions.

February Sterling Scholar

Catherine Barrier of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will be the Sterling Scholar speaker at the February 7th meeting of the Fairfield Bay Rotary club at 11:30 at the Little Red Restaurant at the Indian Hills Country Club. This presentation is free and open to the public.

Engaging Spring class:

New puppy in your house or are you interested in teaching your old dog new tricks?

Conway Canine Companions/AKC Canine Good Citizen class taught by Pamela Padgett returns to Fairfield Bay dog park this spring. Contact the Education Center 501-884-4440 for more information.

The Education Center is open from 9:00am-4:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We are located in suite 5E at 130 Village Lane in the mall, directly above the Bowling Alley.