Greetings from the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

We have some exciting new programs for you this month!



Thursday, June 6th, 5:00pm-8:00pm – Education Center – FREE – RSVP REQUIRED

Beauty Spa. Pamper yourself with a facial and makeover by the team of Lynette, Molly and Jose as they teach how to stay young with fine cosmetics.



Thursday, June 27, 5:30pm – 7:30pm – Education Center – $45 – all materials provided – RSVP REQUIRED

Evening Painting.An acrylic painting class for beginners or seasoned artists: Complete a waterlily landscape in two hours under Jim’s talented instructions.



Tuesday, June 25th 1:00pm – 3:00pm – Education Center – FREE

Butterfly Count Workshopwith Ruth Andre

Learn how you can participate in the 2019 Butterfly Count!



Tuesday, July 9th 9:00am – 5:00pm – Ed Leamon Park – FREE

2019 Butterfly Count– Seek out, identify, catalog, and report butterfly sightings for one day.

Bring your cameras! Everyone can participate in Citizen Science!

Kids of all ages, Parents, Grandparents, Friends, Neighbors…come join us!



Our regular weekly classes – DROP -NS WELCOME

Painting with Jim – $45. Tuesdays 10am-12noon.





On Demand classes – RSVP REQUIRED

Jeweled Spiders with Fran– $10: Thursdays 1pm- 2:30pm

Wire Wrap Jewelry with Melanie– $35: Thursdays 1pm-4pm



I hope you can join us!

Dr. Catherine Swift

Director, Community Education Center





CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Hours : Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Address : 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office

: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office Phone : (501) 884-4440

: (501) 884-4440 Email : [email protected]

: Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.