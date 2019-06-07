Greetings from the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center
We have some exciting new programs for you this month!
Thursday, June 6th, 5:00pm-8:00pm – Education Center – FREE – RSVP REQUIRED
Beauty Spa. Pamper yourself with a facial and makeover by the team of Lynette, Molly and Jose as they teach how to stay young with fine cosmetics.
Thursday, June 27, 5:30pm – 7:30pm – Education Center – $45 – all materials provided – RSVP REQUIRED
Evening Painting.An acrylic painting class for beginners or seasoned artists: Complete a waterlily landscape in two hours under Jim’s talented instructions.
Tuesday, June 25th 1:00pm – 3:00pm – Education Center – FREE
Butterfly Count Workshopwith Ruth Andre
Learn how you can participate in the 2019 Butterfly Count!
Tuesday, July 9th 9:00am – 5:00pm – Ed Leamon Park – FREE
2019 Butterfly Count– Seek out, identify, catalog, and report butterfly sightings for one day.
Bring your cameras! Everyone can participate in Citizen Science!
Kids of all ages, Parents, Grandparents, Friends, Neighbors…come join us!
Our regular weekly classes – DROP -NS WELCOME
Painting with Jim – $45. Tuesdays 10am-12noon.
On Demand classes – RSVP REQUIRED
Jeweled Spiders with Fran– $10: Thursdays 1pm- 2:30pm
Wire Wrap Jewelry with Melanie– $35: Thursdays 1pm-4pm
I hope you can join us!
Dr. Catherine Swift
Director, Community Education Center
CONTACT:
The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.
Fairfield Bay Community Education Center
- Hours: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
- Address: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office
- Phone: (501) 884-4440
- Email: [email protected]
- Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events
About the FFB Community Education Center.
An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.