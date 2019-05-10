SPRING EVENTS – May 2019



Thursday, May 9th– 5pm-8pm (RSVP required, 501-884-4440).

Evening Painting with Jim

at the Community Education Center. $45 all materials provided.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Sterling Scholars speaker series at the Indian Hills Restaurant (Rotary Club sponsor)

First Wednesdays of each month, 11:30am FREE

June 5 Presenters to be Announced

July 3

August 7

September 4

October 2







WEEKLY CLASSES (Drop-ins Welcome)





Tuesday, 10:00-12noon

Painting with Jim. Complete an acrylic landscape, portrait or still life in one session, all materials provided. $45.

ON DEMAND CLASSES– 3-student minimum (24 hour RSVP required 501-884-4440)





Wednesdays, 1:00-3:00pm or Thursdays, 1:00-3:00pm. All materials provided.

Wire Wrap Jewelry with Melanie. $35

Jeweled Spiders with Fran. $10

Fused Glass with Barbara. $45

2nd Saturdays of each Month, 9:00am



OTHER EVENTS IN FAIRFIELD BAY…

The annual Bloomin’ in the Baygarden fest will be on SAT, May 11 at the Ed Leamon Park.



Fairfield Bay’s Memorial Day Observancewill be on Monday, May 27th at 11:00 am in front of the Senior Center. Mayor Wellenberger will welcome veterans and guests. The Van Buren County Band will there to perform patriotic music.



The Heritage Center’s Summer at Indian Hills(cabin, cave and museum) will have onsite guides and interpreters starting Memorial Day and be open on select days through the fall. The operational schedule will be announced later. Volunteers wanting to work at the Heritage Center can contact Dr. Catherine Swift (501-884-4440) or Sharon Boone (501-884-6010).



The Heritage Center will once again be the site for the annual July 3rd “One Nation Under God” event. This year we are inviting Native American representatives from the Caddo Nation to participate in this educational and cultural program. Our program will be announced in early summer.



We are seeking re-enactors for our July 4th Tom Sawyer Days at the Heritage Center from 1:00-4:00pm. Participants who can demonstrate a skill, play music, read stories, or teach a craft are welcome to join us in the recreation of an 1850’s town. We will have an organizational meeting in June. Contact the Education Center (501-884-4440) for more information.



I hope you can join us,



Dr. Catherine Swift

Director, Community Education Center





CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Hours : Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Address : 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office

: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office Phone : (501) 884-4440

: (501) 884-4440 Email : [email protected]

: Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.