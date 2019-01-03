Community Education Center

Greetings Fairfield Bay,

Merry Christmas, Happy New Years and all that jazz…

Speaking of jazz, why not include learning a musical instrument for the new year? Sue Calaway has been giving individual lessons on the piano at the education center for many years. She is an accomplished musician as well as a patient teacher. Why not perfect your skills by taking a series of 5 piano lessons her on Mondays?

Jim Tindall’s painting class has a loyal following, and he continues to challenge our students with a new subject every Tuesday from 10am to 12noon. These classes are $45 and all materials are provided. We are also offering his popular EVENING CLASS on Thursday, January 31, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. These classes are limited in size and fill up quickly.

In the spring we will once again offer our spectacular jewelry making class with Melanie Minton, and we are adding some exciting new classes on health and wellness. ALL CLASSES REQUIRE RSVP by calling 501-884-4440.

Our Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations continue to bring enlightening and entertaining speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6th, a special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be in March, April’s speaker will be Dr. Sonya Toudji, who will return to speak about the history of Arkansas women prior to 1803, and Ruth Andre will bring an update to her butterfly presentation in May.

The Sterling Scholars lectures are held from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting on the first Wednesday of the month. This event is open to the public and purchase of lunch is optional.

We will be closed for the holidays and reopen in January with a reduced schedule while I work on grant writing and spring schedules. Grants provide only a portion of our operating expenses and we augment our budget with our annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser in the late summer. But the majority our our foundational support comes from a nominal annual registration fee of $35. This fee is collected after your first class and will be good until December 31, 2020.

So as we wave good bye to 2018, and tap dance our way into 2019, I wish everyone champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Dr. Catherine Swift