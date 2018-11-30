Community Education Center

Greetings

Here are some of the events and activities from the Fairfield Bay Education Center…

Fairfield Bay has been recognized by the State Parks and Tourism Department as having one of the Native American Heritage Sites in the state of Arkansas (November was National Native American Heritage month). The hyperlink below is to the publication of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and includes information about our Indian Rock Cave (Edgemont Shelter). This is great publicity for the Fairfield Bay Heritage Center and reflects the work of the Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission!

https://issuu.com/arkansas/docs/native_american_heritage_in_arkansa

In addition, we were nominated to receive an Arkansas Heritage HENRY Award from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for the Heritage Center. This award is presented to an individual organization or community that has made a significant contribution toward the preservation of some aspect of the Arkansas Natural Cultural or Aesthetic Legacy. We hope to hear good news when the recipient is announced early spring.

Christmas Tree Lights

We have scheduled another evening painting class with Jim Tindell. This class will be held on Thursday, December 6th from 5:30-8:00pm. The subject is Christmas Tree Lights and the materials are provided. The class is limited to 12 students and you must RSVP by calling the education center 501-884-4440. The class fee is $45 payable on the evening of the class.

Sterling Scholar

And finally, our local photo club leader Lee Phillips will be our Sterling Scholar presenter on Wednesday, December 12th at 11:30am at the Indian Hills Restaurant. His presentation will be a photographic tour of England and Scotland. This event is co-presented with the Rotary Club and is free to the public. Optional purchase of lunch is included.

SAVE THE DATE:

Wed. Feb 6th

Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma with the Native American Seed Exchange.

I hope you can join us!

Dr. Catherine Swift

Director

CONTACT:

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

• Hours: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

• Address: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office

• Phone: (501) 884-4440

• Email: [email protected]

• Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.