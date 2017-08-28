Clinton Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar

This Week in Our Community

Today – September 3rd 32nd Annual Chuckwagon Races: Join the 20,000 people estimated on hand to watch the excitement of World Championship Chuckwagon Racing. Visit for the day or camp on the Eoff Ranch. Contact Dan & Peggy Eoff at 501-745-5250 or 745-8407

August 29th 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. 2017 Chuckwagon Parade: The spectacle of the Chuckwagon Races comes to Historic Downtown Clinton on the afternoon of Tuesday August 29th! The City of Clinton & the Clinton A&P Commission welcome the riders of the NCCWR with a parade through town.

August 30th, 31st, September 1st & 2nd 5:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. Cowboy Catfish Supper 2017: The Van Buren Aging Program invites you to join them for a catfish dinner with all the extras while they raise money to provide the Meals on Wheels program to our seniors. Catfish dinner with chicken strips available by request is $10.00 for 12 and over and $5.00 for under 12.

September 2nd 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Soap Box Derby Race: The Archey Fest Soapbox Derby was just the beginning! Join us back on Library Hill (Factory Road) for another round of home-built fun! Grilled hot dogs & burgers will help raise funds for our animal shelter. Contact Jason at the Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.

September 2nd 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Live Music at Archey Fork Park: LIVE music at Archey Fork Park music amphitheater, every Saturday night! Concessions will be open. For more details visit clintonark.com/MUSIC or contact Tim Clark at City Hall at 501-745-8110.

September 2nd 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship: Located on the banks of Greers Ferry Lake at the Fairfield Bay Marina this event is free for spectators and only $10 admission to compete. Bring your cooler (no glass) and soccer chairs for great family fun! Proceeds go to Arkansas Food bank for its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton, and Greers Ferry contact John Baker at 501 688-8850 for more information.

Upcoming Events

September 7th 5:30 P.M. Clinton Chamber After Hours Meeting: Join the chamber as they host CASA to speak and educate on their mission and how they are making a difference in our community. CASA will provide partnership opportunity information on how you can make an impact on our community that lasts generations. General meetings are held in the Petit Jean Community room. Doors will open at 5:00 with light snacks and social time allotted before the speaker.

September 9th 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Picking on the Square: Music on the Square is Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon, acoustic music jam in the Clinton Square, by the courthouse, under the big tree. All acoustic instruments allowed, no microphones, no amps. Stop by and play or just to listen.

August 26 – September 3, 2017

September 9th 48th Annual Lake and River Clean Up: For nearly 50 years, the Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River Association has sponsored a Lake & River Cleanup Event. This family-friendly, community activity has mobilized hundreds of volunteer individuals, church & school groups, and civic organizations to rally together to keep the treasured shores and waterways beautiful. This year, in celebration of our 47th anniversary, the event is even BIGGER and BETTER! Register at http://goseedoar.org/annual-lake-river-cleanup/

September 10th 2:00 P.M. Dirty Bowl Football Game: The Dirty Farmers Community market is hosting “Dirty Bowl 2017” at the Clinton football stadium. Admission is $5.00 a person. 100% of the proceeds from this benefit game goes to addressing Senior Hunger in Van Buren County. Concessions and drawing for prizes will be available at the game. Accepting sponsors donations until September 1st to be included in the game program. For more information call or text 501-253-4716

September 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

September 16th Paddle Battle at The Bay: This event is a full day of racing, eating, and enjoying a wonderful day at The Bay. There will be local exhibitors, kayak demos, stand-up paddle boarding yoga demos and classes, kids kayaking, live music, good food and lots of family-friendly fun. There is something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind paddling festival. Paddle Battle is held at the Fairfield Bay Marina located at 4350 Hwy. 330 South Fairfield Bay, AR 72088. For more Information 501-884-6030 Lodging 501-884-4202.

September 16th 5:00 P.M. Boati Gras: Join the Bay as the welcome a little New Orleans to Greers Ferry Lake with this year’s Boati Gras. Boati Gras is located at the Fairfield Bay Marina. Festivities will begin at 5 P.M. with the parade to begin at 6 P.M. Enjoy decorate boats, live music, awards galore, and a party at dock. Contact Fairfield Bay Marina at (501) 884-6030 for more information.

September 18th – 23rd The Van Buren County Fair celebrates its 80th anniversary: For 8 decades, the fair has showcased the impressive talent and accomplishment of our agricultural community. Celebrate with our young farmers at the Livestock Show, plus browse booths from local businesses & organizations, local art, beauty pageants, photo contests, favorite fair foods, carnival rides, raffles, and some off-the-cuff fun! Contact Corrine Weatherly at 501-745-8100 for more information.

September 19th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

September 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

September 23rd 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 4th Annual Leg for the Library: This is a family fun 2 mile run walk with the proceeds going to help the new Van Buren County Library. There will be medals given to top three in each age group. Entry Fee: Ages 0-15 $15 16-adult $20 Family of 3-4 $55. Remember registration price increases on race day to $25/person. Must be register by September 5th to be guaranteed a shirt/race packet. For more information contact Karla Fultz 501-745-2100 or email [email protected]

September 30th 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. 1st Annual Road Kill Cook-Off: Challenging all chefs! Armadillo Alfredo or Possum Pizza, anyone? Wild Game Cook-off at Archey Fork Park in Clinton, Sept. 30, 2017 Announcing Clinton’s first annual Hwy 65 “Road kill” Wild Game Cook-off. Cash prizes for the top two places and people’s choice.

October 7th 10th Annual Chili King Cook-off: The Chili King Cook-off is held the first Saturday in October and is a fun filled day. There is a 5.00 charge at the gate that includes all you can eat chili while supplies last. Join us for this festival atmosphere complete with music, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids, and 20 plus different kinds of chili.

October 14th 9:30 A.M. 6th Annual Clinton Buddy Walk: This event will take place at the Archey Fork Park. This is a family fun event celebrating persons with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Everyone is welcome to join the fellowship with games, music, food & more! To get more information on registration & or to learn more visit www.clintonbuddywalk.com.

October 31st 5:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Scare on the Square: Join us in Historic Downtown Clinton for this Halloween festival. FREE admission for all! Trick-or-treating for the kids, safe AND fun, with full traffic control, and an exciting evening of costumes & spooky surprises! Last year’s event had a record attendance well over 1000! Come and see what all the excitement is about. Care on the Square is organized by the Clinton AR Volunteer Fire Department for more information, contact DL Webb at 501-454-8882.

