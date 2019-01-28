Clinton Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar

This Week in Our Community

February 9th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

Upcoming Events

February 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

February 15th Valentine’s Dinner Special: Rock N Java Coffee Café will host their annual Valentine’s Dinner Night from 5pm-8pm. They will open for special evening hours to feature a brunch & dessert menu for a classy & delicious date night. Stop by the café to enter the drawing for a Free Dinner for 2. Follow on Facebook for more info! No reservations required.

February 19th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

February 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

February 23rd 10:00 A.M. Trail Building Party: Join us at Woodland Mead Park in Fair Field Bay for a day of digging in the dirt!!!! No Experience Necessary. We plan on building a section of trail from the park down to the power line to the north. The FFB Community Club will be proving Breakfast and Lunch so come get you eat and dig on!!!! Hope to see you there!!

March 30th 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 7th Annual Hunger Run: The 7th Annual Clinton Hunger Run is open for registration! This certified 5K Run/Walk in downtown Clinton is open to all ages as a family-friendly activity to help raise funds for the VBC food bank.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/