Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

Upcoming Events

Today 10:55 A.M. VBC Community Band Concert: Come hear the VBC Community Band perform at Fairfield Bay on 27 May. We start playing at 10:55 and the Memorial Day Ceremony starts at 11:25. The ceremony takes place by the community center. Please bring you a chair for the ceremony. We will not perform in Clinton this year.

Faye’s Diamond Mine Retirement Sale: Faye’s is closing its doors for good for some much deserved rest and relaxation. This is you opportunity to take advantage with up to 80% off. Visit the Diamond Mine at 125 Bone Street in Clinton for a deal of a lifetime.

May 29th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

This Week in Our Community

June 1st 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

June 4th 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

June 8th 11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. 7th Annual Clinton Gospel Fest: Back by popular demand is Charles Crain from Pressley’s in Branson. Hometown favorites the King’s Highway and the Southside Pickers will also perform. Lots of raffles to bid on, door prizes, and great food will make the day memorable. The event is a fundraiser for the VBC Literacy Council’s Adult Learning Center. This free event will be held in the Clinton High School Cafeteria for more information contact 501-253-1873.

June 8th 9:00 A.M. The Ozark Health Foundation's Ozark Golf Classic: This event will be held at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Fairfield Bay. This 4 man Scramble starts with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. with check in starting at 8:00 A.M. The cost is $400 per team which includes Golf Play, 1st Security Bank Golf Shirt, Lunch, Free on Course beverages and snacks, and a chance to win prizes. ​For more information call Kristi at (501) 745-9523.

June 13th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

June 15th 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. Surf the Bay: Fun in the sun on Greers Ferry Lake! The area’s premier watersport festival is fee to the public. Visit the Fairfield Bay Marina every Father’s Day weekend for a day of live music, jetskiing, powerboating, tubing, and ferry rides to Sugar Loaf Mountain Island.

June 18th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

June 20th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

June 29th Archey Fest: Join us for this free event complete with classic car show, soap box derby racing, fishing derby, softball tournament, arts and food venders, carnival, and a firework display to close out an amazing day. More details coming soon contact the Chamber of Commerce 501-745-6500 with any questions.

June 29th 3:00 P.M. 2019 Van Buren Co. Fair Stars & Stripes Pageant: Join the Van Buren County Fair Association as they present their yearly Stars & Stripes Pageant. With 5 divisions available from the Baby Division to their Open Division and all ages in-between. New this year will be the Patriot Division where all contestants have to dress in Patriotic colors and theme. For more information on this event or to register please contact 501-745-8100.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/