Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

Today 2:40 P.M. State Bound Send off for CHS Track Team: Join us in sending them off to Green Forest Monday afternoon. They will leave the arena at approximately 2:40 stopping at the high school and junior high first. They will then head down the hill by the elementary. They will get on Hwy 65 by Eoffs and head down Hwy 65 south, turning around at Casey’s before heading North to Green Forest! Please join us in cheering on our Yellowjacket Track Team! Go Jackets!

May 1st 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

May 4th Community Yard Sale Downtown Clinton: Join us to empty out your closet or to find a new treasure. This free event is open to all. There is free set up to sell your items with spots available. Spots will be assigned morning of this event you will need to bring your own tables.

May 4th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

Upcoming Events

May 6th – 8th Junk-B-Gone: This event has been made possible through the hard work of the Clinton Street Department and their continuing efforts to not only maintain our city streets but to improve our city and the lives of its residents.

RULES:

· CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY

· NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE

· TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

· TRASH MUST BE OUT THE DAY BEFORE SCHEDULED PICK UP SO IT IS AVALIABLE WHEN WORKERS OR IN THAT AREA

PICK UP DATES AND LOCATIONS:

· HIGHWAY 16 EAST AND WEST MAY 6th

· SCHOOL HILL AND DOWNTOWN MAY 7th

· LITTLE RED RIVER SOUTH TO CITY LIMIT May 8th

May 9th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

May 11th 8:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. Bloomin’ in the Bay: The biggest Spring festival in the area kicks off Mother’s Day weekend! 3 events in one. Free admission. More details to be announced. For info on Fairfield Bay’s signature festivals, visit VisitFairfieldBay.com. Bloomin’ in the Bay: Master gardener’s plant sale & spring festival in Ed Leamon Park with special guest speakers Cruisin’ the Bay: Classic car show Blues & BBQ: Live music & cookoff

May 16th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

May 21st 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

June 4th 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

June 8th 9:00 A.M. The Ozark Health Foundation's Ozark Golf Classic: This event will be held at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Fairfield Bay. This 4 man Scramble starts with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. The cost is $400 per team which includes Golf Play, 1st Security Bank Golf Shirt, Lunch, Free on Course beverages and snacks, and a chance to win prizes. ​For more information call Kristi at (501) 745-9523.

June 29th Archey Fest: Join us for this free event complete with classic car show, soap box derby racing, fishing derby, softball tournament, arts and food venders, carnival, and a firework display to close out an amazing day. More details coming soon contact the Chamber of Commerce 501-745-6500.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/