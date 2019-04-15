Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

April 15th 5:00 P.M. Library Easter Egg Hunt: The Van Buren County Library will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at their location on Factory Road. This is a free event and is open to ages 1 through 10 years old. Call 501-745-2100 for more information.

April 16th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

April 16th 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Call in Van Buren County Informational Meeting: Have you ever wondered how you can become a foster or adoptive parent? Do you have a desire to volunteer and help foster and adoptive families and children right here in our community? The CALL in Van Buren County is hosting an informational meeting at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church at 481 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. Everyone is welcome because together we can ensure the children of Van Buren County are loved for a lifetime!

April 17th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

April 18th 12:00 P.M. Ribbon Cutting B’s Barber Shop: Join us as we welcome Becky and B’s Barber Shop into our community. The shop is located at 168 Griggs St. in Downtown Clinton.

April 18th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

April 19th 4:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Ozark Health Foundation’s First Annual Fish Fry: This event will be held in the Ozark Health Cafeteria. Fried Fish, Chicken Strips, and sides will be available from 4:30-7:00 p.m. to dine in or for pickup. Adult Tickets are $10 in Advance and $12 at the door. Kids ages $5 in Advance and $6 at the Door. Kids under 5 are Free. Tickets are available at First Security Bank in Clinton and by calling Kristi at 745-9523.

April 21st 2:00 P.M. Archey Fork Easter Egg Blast: Over 10,000 eggs will be waiting for you at Clinton’s largest Easter Egg Hunt on record. Everyone is welcome to join the fun at the softball fields in Archey Fork Park. Kids will be divided into age groups for hunting. This event is brought to you by the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. For more information please call city hall at 501-745-8110.

Upcoming Events

April 24th 12:00 P.M. Child Abuse Awareness Month Flag Raising: Join CASA as they bring awareness to an issue that can affect any community. Everyone is welcome to attend the flag raising that will be held on the Court House Square in Downtown Clinton.

April 26th 8:00 P.M. Boots & Bling: United Way of Arkansas is hosting a benefit concert featuring Heath Sanders. Admission for this concert is 20.00. This event will be held on the Eoff Ranch using the West gate located at 3659 Highway 95 West. The gates will open at 6:00 P.M. with the concert to begin at 8:00 P.M.

May 4th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

May 6th – 8th Junk-B-Gone: This event has been made possible through the hard work of the Clinton Street Department and their continuing efforts to not only maintain our city streets but to improve our city and the lives of its residents.

RULES:

· CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY

· NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE

· TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

· TRASH MUST BE OUT THE DAY BEFORE SCHEDULED PICK UP SO IT IS AVALIABLE WHEN WORKERS OR IN THAT AREA

PICK UP DATES AND LOCATIONS:

· HIGHWAY 16 EAST AND WEST MAY 6th

· SCHOOL HILL AND DOWNTOWN MAY 7th

· LITTLE RED RIVER SOUTH TO CITY LIMIT May 8th

May 9th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

June 4th 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

June 8th 9:00 A.M. The Ozark Health Foundation's Ozark Golf Classic: This event will be held at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Fairfield Bay. This 4 man Scramble starts with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. The cost is $400 per team which includes Golf Play, 1st Security Bank Golf Shirt, Lunch, Free on Course beverages and snacks, and a chance to win prizes. ​For more information call Kristi at (501) 745-9523.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/