Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

March 25th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

March 28th 12:00 – 12:45 P.M. Heart Health Luncheon: Please join us for a Heart Health Luncheon at the VBC Library. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Ben Starnes Cardiologist. Lunch will be provided at this event.

March 30th 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 7th Annual Hunger Run: The 7th Annual Clinton Hunger Run is open for registration! This certified 5K Run/Walk in downtown Clinton is open to all ages as a family-friendly activity to help raise funds for the VBC food bank.

Upcoming Events

April 2nd 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

April 6th 8 A.M. start time 3rd Annual VBC Literacy Classic Youth Ball Tournament: Team Registration is open for 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U teams for the first tournament of the season! 6U and 8U will play at the Clinton City Park and 10U and 12U will play at Clinton School fields. The event is a fundraiser for the Van Buren County Literacy Council’s Adult Learning Center. Concessions will be available. Adults: $4.00 and children under 18 free. To register a team, contact Chad Brown, 501-253-8919. Come on out and enjoy watching our youth play ball!

April 6th 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Classic Car Show & Shine: join the Archey Fork Car Club as they put some amazing classic cars on display. This event will be held in the Howard’s Antique parking lot. For more details contact 501-745-8377.

April 6th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

April 11th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

April 13th 12:00 P.M. Van Buren Daughters of American Revolution: The meeting will be held at the Van Buren County Library in Clinton for their regular chapter meeting at 12 p.m. After the meeting they will convene to Clinton Lovely Park by the Pond for a tree/marker dedication for our member, Janie Fullilove, who passed away Feb 10th 2019. Everyone is invited to join us.

Alice George Vice Regent 501-825-7110

April 16th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

April 18th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

May 6th – 8th Junk-B-Gone: This event has been made possible through the hard work of the Clinton Street Department and their continuing efforts to not only maintain our city streets but to improve our city and the lives of its residents.

RULES:

· CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY

· NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE

· TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

· TRASH MUST BE OUT THE DAY BEFORE SCHEDULED PICK UP SO IT IS AVALIABLE WHEN WORKERS OR IN THAT AREA

PICK UP DATES AND LOCATIONS:

· HIGHWAY 16 EAST AND WEST MAY 6th

· SCHOOL HILL AND DOWNTOWN MAY 7th

· LITTLE RED RIVER SOUTH TO CITY LIMIT May 8th

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/