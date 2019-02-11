Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

February 12th 10:30 A.M. Park Kiosk Ribbon Cutting: The Van Buren County Wellness Committee invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting hosted by city & county officials on February 12, 10:30am at Clinton Main Street Park, following the committee’s regular meeting at the VBC Library. The event celebrates the launch of a grant-funded kiosk project featuring asset mapping of community health resources. Currently, three kiosks have been installed: one at the Main Street Park playground, one at the Archey Fork Park walking trails, and one near the entrance of the Ozark Health facilities. The design offers a detailed directory of healthy activities, community resources, and assistance programs available throughout Van Buren County. Clinton Park (Main Street) on With the launch of this project, the VBC Wellness Committee hopes to draw attention to several new grant-funded initiatives in our community. You are welcome to attend a brief meeting at the VBC Library at 10am before the ribbon cutting at the park. If you are interested in the Community Health Action Plan, the VBC asset mapping project, or the kiosk project, please feel free to contact me or Health Dept. director Donna Branscum (745-2485).

February 14th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

February 15th Valentine’s Dinner Special: Rock N Java Coffee Café will host their annual Valentine’s Dinner Night from 5pm-8pm. They will open for special evening hours to feature a brunch & dessert menu for a classy & delicious date night. Stop by the café to enter the drawing for a Free Dinner for 2. Follow on Facebook for more info! No reservations required.

Upcoming Events

February 19th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

February 20th 1:00 P.M. Ribbon Cutting Conway Counseling: Join us as we welcome Conway Counseling to the community. Take the opportunity to visit with the doctors and staff that will be working at our Clinton location Conway counseling is located at 244 Shakerag Rd and you can reach contact them at 501-745-8001 for more details about their efforts.

February 21st 11:00 A.M. Ribbon Cutting Salon Sixt5: Join us as we welcome Salon Sixt5 at their new location 1720 Highway 65 in the shopping center north of Bank OZK. For more information or to make an appointment you can reach them at 501-745-3200.

February 21st 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

February 23rd 10:00 A.M. Trail Building Party: Join us at Woodland Mead Park in Fair Field Bay for a day of digging in the dirt!!!! No Experience Necessary. We plan on building a section of trail from the park down to the power line to the north. The FFB Community Club will be proving Breakfast and Lunch so come get you eat and dig on!!!! Hope to see you there!!

March 9th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

March 19th 6:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet: We invite you to join us at our Annual Banquet. This year’s key note speaker is Asa Hutchinson and we are excited to see the message he has to share. This event is comes complete with Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year presentations, live street auction, scholarship presentations, and dinner. The doors open at 5:30 with dinner to be served shortly after 6:00. This event will be held in the Clinton High Scholl Cafeteria. For tickets or more details contact the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.

March 30th 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 7th Annual Hunger Run: The 7th Annual Clinton Hunger Run is open for registration! This certified 5K Run/Walk in downtown Clinton is open to all ages as a family-friendly activity to help raise funds for the VBC food bank.

April 2nd 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/