Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

Today through December 14th VBC Dem Christmas & New Year’s Edition: It’s that time of year again for the Van Buren County Democrat. They we are now selling ads for their Christmas and New Year’s edition of the paper and would like to offer you a spot. They will be running several sizes at a amazing price a we are including full color at no extra charge. This edition will come out on December 19th, so whatever you want in your ad will need to be sent to them by December 14th. Please contact Heather at 745-5175 if you have any questions and if you are interested in placing an add.

Today through December 31st Presidential Respects: Roller – McNutt Funeral Home will be providing a Guest Book for families to come in and sign for the former president, George H.W. Bush through December. At the end of the month the book will be sent to the Bush Library in College Station along with all the other Roller locations books.

December 4th through 14th 9:00 A.M. – 4:00P.M.Festival of Trees: Explore this special forest of trees at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and leave inspired and ready for the season. Each Christmas tree is decorated from its starry tiptop to its blanketed base. No two are alike and range from whimsical to traditional! Be sure to cast a ballot for your favorite. And while you’re there, look for the special donation box to help local families in need with your local food bank donation. Trees will be on display in the Conference Center Tuesday-Friday, December 4th – December 14th, from 9am until 4pm each day. Families are encouraged to bring cameras and capture their special holiday photos. And if you want to enter a tree, there’s still plenty of time and it’s free! The trees may stay up throughout the month of December and on into the New Year. Great way to advertise your business or just simply show your Christmas spirit!

Upcoming Events

December 18th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

December 20th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

January 10th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

January 12th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

January 26th 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Festival of Hope & Lights: The Ozark Health Foundation will host the Festival of Hope & Lights Gala has been rescheduled for January 26th at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are $100 and on sale at Faye’s Diamond Mine, The Sweet Shoppe in Fairfield Bay, and by calling the Foundation Office at (501) 745-9303. All money raised through the Foundation is used to purchase Medical Equipment and fund scholarships. ​

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/