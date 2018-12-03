Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

December 3rd 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. Blood Drive: Join Ozark Health this Christmas season in giving the gift of life. The Drive will be held in the wound care center. Contact arkbi.org to schedule an appointment.

December 4th through 14th 9:00 A.M. – 4:00P.M.Festival of Trees: Explore this special forest of trees and leave inspired and ready for the season. Each Christmas tree is decorated from its starry tiptop to its blanketed base. No two are alike and range from whimsical to traditional! Be sure to cast a ballot for your favorite. And while you’re there, look for the special donation box to help local families in need with your local food bank donation. Trees will be on display in the Conference Center Tuesday-Friday, December 4th – December 14th, from 9am until 4pm each day. Families are encouraged to bring cameras and capture their special holiday photos. And if you want to enter a tree, there’s still plenty of time and it’s free! The trees may stay up throughout the month of December and on into the New Year. Great way to advertise your business or just simply show your Christmas spirit!

December 8th 7:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. Morrisette Pottery Sale: Rock N Java will host the annual 50% Off Sale on Morrisette Pottery, locally hand-made in beautiful designs. One day only, at both Rock N Java locations on Hwy 65. Angels, ornaments, dishware & more.

December 8th 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Festival of Hope & Lights: It’s almost time for community’s only Black Tie Gala! The Ozark Health Foundation will host the Festival of Hope & Lights Gala on December 8 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are $100 and on sale at Faye’s Diamond Mine, The Sweet Shoppe in Fairfield Bay, and by calling the Foundation Office at (501) 745-9303. All money raised through the Foundation is used to purchase Medical Equipment and fund scholarships. ​

December 8th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

Upcoming Events

December 13th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

December 18th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

December 20th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/