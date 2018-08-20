Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

August 20th 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. GED Night Classes Return to UACCM Adult Ed In Clinton: The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s Adult Education Center in Clinton will once again offer night classes for GED students classes are from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday evenings. Interested students are encouraged to schedule an appointment any time during office hours. All instruction at any UACCM Adult Education Center is free of charge. For more information about UACCM Adult Education services in Clinton, contact Erica Freeman at (501) 745-6554, or [email protected]

August 21st 5:30 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

August 23rd 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

August 24th Movies in the Park: Movies in the Park will be held at Archey Fork Park and movies will begin at dark. This is a free event and is sponsored by the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. Movies in the Park with this week’s movie being Jumanji.

August 25th – September 2nd 33rd Annual Chuck Wagon Races: The Races are held every Labor Day week at the Bar o f Ranch in Clinton, Arkansas. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of chuck wagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the three performances, top names country artists & bands perform after the races, and dances are held Friday and Saturday nights. Ozark Mountain trail rides are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities. Contact Dan & Peggy Eoff or Dapple McCracken at 501-745-5250 or 745-8407 for more information.

Saturday August 25, 6:30pm-9:30pm, Cheeseburger in Paradise: Conference Center Event ticket $20 Food ticket $10 smoked BBQ chicken plates by grill master Greg Calaway Raffle ticket $5 Live music from the Sean Sikes Band Silent Auction, Games and Dancing! Tickets available at the Conference Center, Education Center, Mayor’s Office sponsored by Doug Landry Insurance and Ozark Health

August 26th 2:00 P.M. Dirty Bowl playoff game rescheduled: Due to the inclement weather and a very wet football field the playoff games have been rescheduled. The “Dirty Bowl “playoff games will be held on Sunday, August 26th beginning at 2:00, Clinton High School football stadium. The two top teams will face off at the championship game on Sunday, September 9 at 2:00.

Upcoming Events

August 29th – September 1st 5:00 P.M. 8:00 P.M. Annual Catfish Supper: The Van Buren Aging Program invites you to join them for a catfish dinner raising money to provide the Meals on Wheels program to our seniors. Admission is $10.00 for 12 and over $5.00 for kids under 12 for Catfish dinner with extras (chicken strips available by request). The Senior Center is located at 311 Yellow Jacket Lane call 501-745-2544 for more information.

September 1st 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship: This competitive stone skipping event has flights for men, women, and children. Cash prizes to top three winners in each flight. Bring lawn chairs and coolers (no glass). There is plenty of free parking and nearby restrooms. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. Admission is free for Spectators, $10 to compete. For more info, contact John Baker via email at [email protected] or 501-688-8850

September 8th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

September 8th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Clinton Down Syndrome Walk: Mark your calendars…. we have set the official date for this year’s walk. Previously known as the Clinton Buddy Walk…. now the Clinton Down Syndrome Walk will be September 8, 2018 at Archey Fork Park behind Subway. We hope to see you there for another fun day celebrating all individuals with Down Syndrome. Registration will be opening soon. And even more exciting news. You can register online this year!

September 8th 49th Annual Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River Cleanup: The lake and river clean up is always the Saturday after labor day. We will also host the 3rd Annual “Love the Lake & River” Week-end in conjunction with the cleanup. For more information or to volunteer go to visitgreersferrylake.org/cleanup.

September 8th 1:00 P.M. Maximum Living Support Group: Roller-McNutt Funeral Home is sponsoring the Maximum Living Support Group for those of us that have lost loved ones. This event will be held at the Western Sizzlin. This week’s meal is sponsored by Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Contact Lisa at 501-745-2151 for more details. Next meeting September 8th October 13th and November 10th With these meeting being Dutch Treat.

September 9th 2:00 P.M. Dirty Bowl: “Dirty Bowl 2018” Championship benefit football game is almost here! Sunday, September 9 beginning at 2:00, Clinton High School football stadium. Admission is $5.00 a person, concessions available. “Giving of our Abundance” to seniors in our community. Call, 501-253-4716 for more information

September 13th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

September 17th – 22nd Van Buren County Fair: The Van Buren County Fair will be held September 17th-22nd. Carnival opens on Wednesday, September 19th. Pageants are scheduled for September 14th and 15th. Pageant forms available at Sew What Sewing. $100 drawing to be given away each night September 19th- September 22nd. There will be a couple of bands performing during the week, along with Rapid Fire Ministries. Youth Talent show will

be held on September 22nd. A dog show and livestock to be seen and judged during the week also. Lots of fun to see and experience.

September 19th 10:00 A.M. Delta Companies Inc. Legislative Day/Open House: Located at their facilities in Clinton. Delta Companies Inc. is a site development and highway contractor specializing in asphalt paving and road construction materials, including aggregates, hot mix asphalt, liquid asphalt, and emulsions. Our Clinton facilities include a sandstone quarry, hot mix asphalt plant, and an equipment maintenance shop. The event will begin at 10:00 am in our shop with a short presentation about our company and the many benefits of a strong transportation system and strong transportation industry. Then, we will tour the facilities for as short or as long as desired. We will be providing lunch at noon. We are inviting State and Federal legislators, local public officials, and other interested parties. Our facilities will be working, so certain safety precautions are necessary, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and site hazard training. We will provide both.

September 21st – 22nd 13th Annual LAFFS Fly-In: This is our annual fly-in. There will be all types of replica R/C aircraft. There will be replicas of warplanes as well as civilian aircraft. Planes will also be performing aerobatics. Saturday is the big day with planes flying (practically all day), raffles, food, and great weather. Join us to just enjoy watching or maybe get a chance to try your hand at flying. $20.00 registration fee. Registered pilots will receive one raffle ticket and a Bar-B-Q lunch on Saturday. Online registration at: https://www.RCFlightDeck.com/register/8194 Spectators are always free.

September 22nd 9:00 A.M. Shop with A Cop Golf Tournament: Join us as we raise money for the Shop with a Cop program with this shotgun start benefit tournament. For more information on this tournament or to register a team contact Brandy Cullum at 501-253-1413.

September 29th 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Road Kill Cook-off: City of Clinton’s 2nd Annual Hwy 65 Road-kill Cook-off will be held in Archey Fork Park behind Subway in Clinton. This is a true cooking competition with the cooking to begin at 8:00 A.M. Contestants must use any meat that can be found on the highway as their primary ingredient. This event is open to the public with samples of the contestant’s entries available for tasting. For more information please contact Tony Soyani at (501) 205-2117.

September 29th 2:00 P.M. Gospel Music in the Park: Join us directly after the Road-Kill Cook-off for an evening of gospel music featuring King’s Highway, Sulfur Road Pickers, Spirit Breeze, John Wickman, Human People, Rapid Fire, Silver Ridge, and Sing along Hymns with Christa Cossey.

October 13th 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. “Stand with a Cop” silent/live auction: We Love VBC invites you to attend their benefit silent/live auction on Saturday, October 13 beginning at 1:00, at the Clinton High School Cafeteria. Proceeds from this event go to purchasing the equipment needed for a Special Response Team for the Van Buren County Sheriffs Department. Donation items can be dropped off at Sisters Emporium on Highway 65 during regular business hours or call Jackie, 501-253-4716 for more information. If your group or organization would like to provide blue desserts for this event please contact us.

October 20th 11:00 A.M. Chili King Cook-Off: Join us on the Downtown Square in Clinton for a fun filled day of food, crafts, music, and kids activities. Enjoy over 20 different kinds of chili at this unique event that will be again hosting the hot chili eating contest. For more information, to sign up a craft booth, or to register to enter your chili for a chance to bring home a trophy contact Jason at 501-745-6500.

October 20th 1:00 P.M. International Blues Challenge Regional Competition: This competition is open to Solo/Duo and Bands with the winning acts going to Memphis to compete in the international Blues Challenge. There is no entry fee with winners getting prize money to help with their travel expenses to Memphis. For more information or to register contact 501-253-0169 or 501-253-2688 or see Buffalo River Blues Society on FB for rules and information.

November 9th 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Veterans Day Potluck: We Love VBC is holding their annual Veterans Day potluck on Friday, November 9 from 5:30-7:00pm. Bring a dish to share, drinks and entertainment provided. Call Jackie, 501-253-4716 for more information.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/