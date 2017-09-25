Clinton Chamber of Commerce

This Week in Our Community

Enrolment open for Tuition Free Tax School: Liberty Tax is hosting a tuition free tax school with a small fee for books and supplies. For more information or to sign up for this free class call 501-215-5029.

September 26th 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Blood Drive: Ozark health will be hosting a blood drive in the wound care area. Times have been extended to 11-4 so come and donate to the cause and help save a life. You may schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and enter OHMC

September 28th 11:00 A.M. Noon Financial Health Lunch & Learn: Ozark Health will be hosting a lunch and learn where they help explain and try to improve your understanding insurance and EOB’s. This event will be held at the VBC library from 11-12. Please call 501-745-9306 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited.

September 30th 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. 1st Annual Road Kill Cook-Off: Challenging all chefs! Armadillo Alfredo or Possum Pizza, anyone? Wild Game Cook-off at Archey Fork Park in Clinton, Sept. 30, 2017 Announcing Clinton’s first annual Hwy 65 “Road kill” Wild Game Cook-off. Cash prizes for the top two places and people’s choice.

September 30th 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Live Music at Archey Fork Park: LIVE music at Archey Fork Park music amphitheater, every Saturday night! Concessions will be open. For more details visit clintonark.com/MUSIC or contact Phillip Ellis at City Hall at 501-745-8110.

Upcoming Events

October 2nd – October 25th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Microsoft Excel Beginner Class: UACCM is offering a Microsoft Excel for Beginners class to be held weekly on Mon and Wed. Cost of the class is $100 and students must have general knowledge of computers before taking this class. For more information please contact 501-977-2132 for more information.

October 7th 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. 10th Annual Chili King Cook-off: The Chili King Cook-off is held the first Saturday in October and is a fun filled day for the whole family. There is a 5.00 charge at the gate that includes all you can eat chili while supplies last. Join us for this festival atmosphere complete with music, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids, and 20 plus different kinds of chili.

October 7th 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Special School Fall Festival: The Fall Festival will be held at the Clinton City Park. This is a child oriented fundraiser for classroom materials with lots of games, bounce houses, cotton candy, snow cones and a silent auction for adults. We have four Disney World Tickets and a one night stay again for auction this year. For more details please contact Neil at 501-745-4580.

October 7th 7:30 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Oktober-Fest, Story-Fest & Kids-Fest: Free and open to the public, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast at the Lion’s Club Den. 9:00 am, local arts and crafts will be displayed for show and sale until 6 p.m. Kids-Fest will kick off at 9:00 AM with bounce houses, face painting, Princess carriage rides, pony rides, petting zoo, games and prizes, Truffles and Tricky the Magician’s show starting at 4:30. Story-Fest will be held at 9:30 am and 3:30 pm. and live music throughout the day.

October 12th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

October 14th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house. This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

October 14th 9:30 A.M. 6th Annual Clinton Buddy Walk: This event will take place at the Archey Fork Park. This is a family fun event celebrating persons with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Everyone is welcome to join the fellowship with games, music, food & more! To get more information on registration & or to learn more visit www.clintonbuddywalk.com.

October 16th Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch &Learn: Join Ozark Health as they welcome Dr. Hill from UAMS as he speaks on breast cancer awarness. This event will be held at the VBC Library from 11-12. Please call 501-745-9306 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited. ​

October 17th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

October 19th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

October 26th – December 14th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Microsoft Excel Intermediate Class: UACCM is offering a Microsoft Excel Intermediate class to be held weekly Thursday evenings. Cost of the class is $100 and students should have general knowledge of Microsoft Excel before taking this class. For more information please contact 501-977-2132 for more information.

October 31st 5:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Scare on the Square: Join us in Historic Downtown Clinton for this Halloween festival. FREE admission for all! Trick-or-treating for the kids, safe AND fun, with full traffic control, and an exciting evening of costumes & spooky surprises! Last year’s event had a record attendance well over 1000! Come and see what all the excitement is about. Care on the Square is organized by the Clinton AR Volunteer Fire Department for more information, contact DL Webb at 501-454-8882.

November 1st 7:30 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Veterans Appreciation Breakfast: Roller McNutt Funeral Home will be hosting a veterans day appreciation breakfast every Wednesday in November. They will provide a continental breakfast for our veterans.

November 6th – December 11th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Microsoft Access Class: UACCM is offering a Microsoft Access class to be held weekly Monday evenings. Cost of the class is $100 and students should have general knowledge of Microsoft before taking this class. For more information please contact 501-977-2132 for more information.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/