Clinton Chamber of Comerce Event Calendar

This Week in Our Community

Today through February 17th Bidding for Bargains Sign-up: Take advantage of this unique advertisement opportunity before Feb 17th. Contact Crystal at 501-745-4474 to learn how you can turn everyday services and retail items into advertisement dollars.

Today through February 28th The Voice of Van Buren County Special: The Voice of Van Buren County is running a special half off price of $63.00 for the eighth page ads (regular price $126.00) from now until the end of February, 2018.

January 29th 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Adult Education Registration: Register for Adult Education Classes at the UACCM Adult Education-Clinton Site. Classes will be held Monday Evenings February 5 – March 12 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm. at the Van Buren County Library. Take advantage of this FREE six-week program of adult education classes. One day per week evening classes, individualized instruction, enhance your basic skills, prepare you for the GED® exam, must be 18 years of age or older. The GED® exam costs $16 and may be scheduled after completion of the program. Upon earning a GED®, recipients will receive a free 3-credit-hour tuition waiver to UACCM.

January 31st 11:00 A.M. The Little Red River Audubon Society is kick starting memberships: Join them at the Little Red at Indian Hills in Fairfield Bay as they illustrate how their organization raises funds for excellent science initiatives, including the Halberg Ecology Camp for kids, the Little Rock Zoo’s “Creature Feature” right here in the community, the Great Bird Seed Sale and the Student Essay Contest. Take a closer look!

February 1st 6:00 P.M. Foothills Trail Alliance Meeting: Join us as we explore the construction and upkeep of trails in our community. There will be discussion of mountain bike and hiking trails and all things related. The meeting will be held at the Western Sizzler and all are welcome to attend.

February 3rd 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. 10th Annual Emergency Responders Dinner: Join us as we take time to remember those who have helped us when we need them the most. This event will take place at the Clinton High School Cafeteria and is open to the public. There is no admission fee for this event and for more information contact Richard at 501-592-3385

February 3rd City of Clinton Spring Softball / Baseball Sign Up: Sign-ups will be held at the Clinton Fire Station downtown. T-Ball 3 & 4 year olds 20.00 per child. Baseball 5 to 14 years old 45.00 for the first child and 40.00 for each additional child. Softball 5 to 16 years old 45.00 for the first child and 40.00 for each additional child. Contact Craig Clute for more information 501-757-0876

Upcoming Events

February 8th Chamber of Commerce General Meeting: Join us as we learn more about the Experienced Works program and their efforts to improve the lives of older people through training, community service, and employment.

February 10th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

February 13th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend. This month there will be a new date of the 16th due to municipal league.

February 15th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

February 20th 5:30 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

March 13th Clinton Chamber of Commerce Banquet: The Clinton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet March 13th in the Clinton High School Cafeteria. Activities will include guest speaker, dinner, live and silent auctions, volunteer of the year presentation, business of the year presentation and scholarships to be presented to a student from our three local high schools. For more information on this event or to reserve your tickets contact Jason at 501-745-6500.

March 24th 6:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. 3rd Annual Shop With a Copy Bass Tournament: Join us as we help support our local Shop With a Cop program with this team tournament. Contact the Van Buren County Sherrifs Department for more details at 501-745-3838.

March 31st The 6th Annual Hunger Run: The Van Buren County food banks is hosting this certified 5K Run/Walk in beautiful downtown Clinton. The Hunger Run is open to all ages and levels of experience as a fun family event with music, food & refreshments, prizes, and more. The race is chip timed with a mat start and arch finish, traffic control & pit stops, and medals for the top 5 finishers in every age group of runners & walkers. plus overall finishers. Adult registration is $20 with kids & group discounts. Visit www.clintonhungerrun.com to sign up. Contestants must register by March 13, 2018 to reserve your Hunger Run shirt. For sponsorship advertising, email [email protected], Race day is Saturday, March 31!

April 14th 2:30 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. 2nd Annual Fashion Show Tea Party: Brought to you by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce this event will either be hosted downtown on the court house square or at the Clinton School Cafeteria depending on weather. Enjoy the runway presentation as local models display clothing form our local boutiques in a formal to casual tea party setting. For more details call Jason at 501-745-6500.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/