Clinton Chamber Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

Today – October 21st Faye’s Diamond Mine is having their Annual Storewide Sales Event: During this event save as much as 50% off inventory prices, plus take advantage of 90-day layaway plans and 0% financing, to get a head start on your Christmas shopping. Visit www.fayesdiamondmine.com to build your wish list, and stop by the store in North-side Shopping Center.

October 2nd UACCM Adult Education Center in Clinton begins: On October 2nd the Center begin specific classes geared toward assisting students in GED preparation, college entrance exams, English Language learning, and workplace development classes (Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy certification). To register by appointment or more information, call 501-745-6554 or e-mail [email protected] The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Room 39, 9:00am to 11:00am Reading/Language

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Room 42, 9:00am to 11:00am Mathematics

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Room 39, 11:00am to 1:00pm Reading/Language

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Room 42, 11:00am to 1:00pm Mathematics

October 16th Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch &Learn: Join Ozark Health as they welcome Dr. Hill from UAMS as he speaks on breast cancer awarness. This event will be held at the VBC Library from 11-12. Please call 501-745-9306 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited. ​

October 16th 2017 6:00 P.M. Town Hall Meeting: We are having a town hall meeting to discuss the 1/4 of a cent sales tax that is being proposed for the fire department at the Downtown Clinton Fire Station. Everyone is invited to hear and participate in the discussion.

October 17th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

October 19th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

October 21st 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. Dogtober Fest: SNYP Arkansas (Clinton’s animal shelter & spay/neuter clinic) and Fuzzy Hearts Animal Rescue present the first annual Dogtober Fest at Archey Fork Park. Providing animal control is not cheap, and they need our support. Bring your 4-legged buddy in the most awesome costume you can design! Come and have a blast, enjoy the encore appearance of our guest performer – all ages are welcome! Contact Lori Treat at the SNYP Shelter at 501-745-7697 or Roxie Beliew at Fuzzy Hearts FFB on Facebook

Upcoming Events

October 23rd 2017 6:00 P.M. Town Hall Meeting: We are having a town hall meeting to discuss the 1/4 of a cent sales tax that is being proposed for the fire department at the Downtown Fire Station. Everyone is invited to hear and participate in the discussion.

October 26th – December 14th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Microsoft Excel Intermediate Class: UACCM is offering a Microsoft Excel Intermediate class to be held weekly Thursday evenings. Cost of the class is $100 and students should have general knowledge of Microsoft Excel before taking this class. For more information please contact 501-977-2132 for more information.

October 27th, 28th, & 31st 6:00 P.M. 9:00 P.M. The United Way Unhinged Haunted House: The haunted house will be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds on Highway 16 East. Admission will be $3 per person ages 5 and up. 4 and under admission will be free. Co Sponsored by the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. For younger participants they will be hosting an Un-Haunted House for children available in the Quanset Hut for children to play games while adults and others go through the Haunted House. Admission is by donation and the Fair Queens will be there to help with the children in the un-haunted house. For more information or to volunteer please contact Terry Huyck 501-757-1605

October 27th – 31st 7:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. VBC Rescue Squad Haunted House: This event will be held at the old Bee Branch Feed Store admission is 6:00 per person.

October 28th 2:00 P.M. 5:00 P.M. Clinton Elementary Fall Festival: The CES Gold Team will have our 2nd annual Fall Festival on Saturday October 28th from 2-5 pm at the high school football field. Everyone is invited to join us for a fun filled day of games, costume contests, and fun. We have lots of fun games planned and food available in our concession stand. In preparation for this event, we are having a few competitions amongst our Elementary students (a candy drive and a penny drive)

We are very excited about this event this year and hope that you will join us. For more info or questions, you can contact us via our Facebook page (Clinton Elementary Gold Team) or email us @ [email protected]

October 31st 5:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Scare on the Square: Join us in Historic Downtown Clinton for this Halloween festival. FREE admission for all! Trick-or-treating for the kids, safe AND fun, with full traffic control, and an exciting evening of costumes & spooky surprises! Last year’s event had a record attendance well over 1000! Come and see what all the excitement is about. Care on the Square is organized by the Clinton AR Volunteer Fire Department for more information, contact DL Webb at 501-454-8882.

November 1st 7:30 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Veterans Appreciation Breakfast: Roller McNutt Funeral Home will be hosting a veterans day appreciation breakfast every Wednesday in November. They will provide a continental breakfast for our veterans.

November 6th 6:30 P.M. Veterans Concert: The Van Buren County Community band along with the Clinton High School Band and Clinton High School and Junior High Choruses will be performing this Veterans Concert at 6:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium. The Peacemakers Quilt Guild with will be giving out two Quilts of Honor to two pre-selected Veterans during the concert. With the current recognition of being a Purple Heart County, we would also like to recognize our Purple Heart Veterans in attendance at the concert. Donations will be accepted at the door for the VBC Community Band.

November 6th – December 11th 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Microsoft Access Class: UACCM is offering a Microsoft Access class to be held weekly Monday evenings. Cost of the class is $100 and students should have general knowledge of Microsoft before taking this class. For more information please contact 501-977-2132 for more information.

November 9th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

November 10th 5:00 P.M. Veterans’ Tribute and Potluck Dinner: We Love VBC is hosting this event at the Clinton School Cafeteria and will be followed by a lantern launch at the football field in honor of our fallen heroes. Potluck admission is a meal in a disposable dish. Bid on a special dinner with a celebrity or superhero, through November 3rd. Veterans are encouraged to attend in uniform. For info, call 501-253-4716 or visit events.clintonvbc.com.

November 11th 9:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house. This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/