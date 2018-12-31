Clinton Area C chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

Happy New Year

Tonight New Years Special: Join L’attitude Bistro as they welcome in the New Year’s Eve with the Lucky Draw Band. Tickets available in advance $10 single, and $15 couple or at the door. Doors open at 4pm for dinner and appetizers will be served all night. Drink Specials, and breakfast served at midnight

Today Presidential Respects: Roller – McNutt Funeral Home will be providing a Guest Book for families to come in and sign for the former president, George H.W. Bush through December. At the end of the month the book will be sent to the Bush Library in College Station along with all the other Roller locations books.

Upcoming Events

January 10th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

January 12th 9:00 A.M. Tree Planting: Kick off the new year by joining The Nature Conservancy in a tree planting event along South Fork of the Little Red River. The first event will be Saturday, January 12, with others scheduled through February. Those interested should meet at 9:00 a.m. by Johnson Hole Cemetery (the intersection of Tod’s Trail and Johnson Hole Road off HWY 16E). Community groups and volunteers are welcome. Closed-toe shoes and layered clothing encouraged. Trees weigh about 5 pounds. Lunch will be provided to volunteers. For more information, please contact Bonnie Earleywine at 501-614-5098 or [email protected]

January 12th 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

January 15th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

January 17th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

January 26th 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Festival of Hope & Lights: It’s almost time for community’s only Black Tie Gala! The Ozark Health Foundation will host the Festival of Hope & Lights Gala on December 8 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are $100 and on sale at Faye’s Diamond Mine, The Sweet Shoppe in Fairfield Bay, and by calling the Foundation Office at (501) 745-9303. All money raised through the Foundation is used to purchase Medical Equipment and fund scholarships. ​

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/