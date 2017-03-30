Cleveland Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

By

On March 27th, 2017, Deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the Liberty Springs area of Van Buren County. After arriving a speaking with the victim and further investigation. Deputies arrested 64 year old Leonard Mark Petroff of Cleveland, for firing a weapon and making terroristic threats to the victim. Petroff is being charged with felony Terroristic Threatening in the 1st degree. Petroff is currently incarcerated at the Van Buren County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance.