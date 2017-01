By

On January 16th, 2017, Deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, during a traffic stop found 20 year old Bailey Collins of Cleveland to be in possession illegal drug and alcohol. Collins is being charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and misdemeanor Minor in Possession of Alcohol. Collins was charged and later released on bond.