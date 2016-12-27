City of Shirley Mayor, Councilman, resign

By

Questions about letters addressing financial affairs

by Alex Kienlen, Van Buren County Democrat

City of Shirley Mayor Johnny Sowell and councilman Brad Brown resigned their positions with the city during a council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21. At issue was two letters sent without Sowell’s knowledge, a situation he is heard presenting to the council in the recording of the meeting.

Sowell is heard asking the council, and especially directed at City Clerk Melissa Worthing, about one letter, an Email, sent out, and the second letter, a response to a request for a procedure by the State Legislative Audit, sent without his knowing.

In the Email, sent to the personal address of a First Security Bank loan officer and addressed to “The Loan Officers and Board of First Service Bank,” calls into question the terms of a loan the city was securing to buy some downtown buildings. In the Email, dated Nov. 16 and text-signed by Worthing, Councilwoman Margaret Earnhart, Councilwoman Lisa Hackett and Councilwoman-elect Ginny Kimmons-Stone, the assertion is made that “transparency is sorely lacking, all negotiations with First Service have been kept in the dark from the council,” and that the clerk had not received any appropriate paperwork for the loan, concluding, “Prior to approving or disapproving this loan, we, the undersigned, ask that the [SIC] all information is conveyed to the council and that there is a review of the citys’ [SIC] finances, so we can better judge our situation.”

Sowell said the Email had been forwarded to him after being received by the bank loan officer. Previous Shirley City Council minutes reflect the ongoing negotiation and approval for purchasing the buildings via bank loan.

Shirley practices re-using its recording tape for each council meeting, hence any records of previous meetings are in the written minutes only. The recording of Sowell confronting the council and Worthing is low quality, with a great deal of noise in the replay. Written records of the recent council meeting have not been released yet. Shirley City Hall is open three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Shirley City Hall was closed Friday and calls to its published number resulted in a fax machine tone. Monday was the observed Christmas Day holiday.

Sowell also asked about the response to a letter by the state legislative audit, signed by Deputy Legislative Auditor Marti Steel. The letter is undated, but asks for a response by “July 29, 2016” regarding “Customer adjustments were not properly authorized.”

In later interview, Sowell showed a letter dated June 21, 2016, from Berry and Associates P.A. which recommended to the city “…that any adjustments to customer accounts be printed monthly and documented with evidence of written approval by someone other than the person posting payments to customer accounts.”

The state auditor letter was responded to via a letter dated July 18, 2016 addressed to Greer Ferry CPA Jerry McCarty, stating “Shirley Waterworks will now be sure to have the Water Superintendent as well as the City of Shirley’s Recorder/Treasurer sign off on all customer adjustments in the future,” and signed by Worthing.

The mayor, on the tape, is heard to ask Worthing why he was not informed of the letter from the state auditor. The response is unclear, due to the quality of the recording.

The mayor had filed a report with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office in June regarding concerns about water billing. A call to a sheriff’s office spokesman returned that the report was on file, and further investigation is pending, waiting on a scheduled audit by the state agency of the water department records, due to take place in 2017.

The Berry and Associates June 21 letter states “The amount of past-due accounts for the department continues to be greater than the amount due for current services. In fact, as of December 31, 2015, past-due receivables constituted 78% of total receivables. 27 accounts have a past-due balance of over $100 each, with a high balance of approximately $3,609, and a total of approximately $23,171. 21 of those accounts no longer have water service, but 6 are still being served. We suggest that Town Council should consider a policy on continuing service and taking collection action on past-due accounts.”

“I think the mayor was being attacked,” Brown, who resigned at the same meeting, said. “We were like an Army shooting at each other.”

With the resignations, there is some question as to what is the official date when Sowell’s and Brown’s terms come to an end, and what the specifics are for appointing or electing a replacement for these offices.