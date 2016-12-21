By

The Fairfield Bay Baptist Church invites you to a Christmas Day potluck at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Please bring a dish or dishes to share and come early to help make coffee, put ice in the beverage glasses, and other odd jobs to prepare for serving.

We will have a Christmas Day Worship Service at 10 a.m. which gives you an opportunity to celebrate the real meaning of Christmas, then go home to organize the food you’ll bring to the potluck.

Last year we stayed to play games and fellowship and maybe munch a little more on the delicious food.

For more information you may call the church office at 884-3371.