Chamber of Commerce – February E-news

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites COMING SOON

The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased and excited to be working on the future of our community with the City and the Community Club! Perhaps the most exciting announcement from an economic and tourism development perspective is that the hotel will bring jobs and tourist to our beautiful resort community. The 63-room hotel will offer high-end amenities that will include an elegant on-site restaurant, bar with a well-executed conference space and the convenient location to the center of the action with restaurants, shopping and businesses adjacent to it on every side. The Chamber was privileged to be part of the official ceremonies to announce the creation of the new Hotel and has been a strong supporter of this venture for many years! We’re excited to show you the progress of the new Hotel Event Center as it unfolds and we look forward to it’s opening this year! The new venue will be a great place to host banquets, conferences, weddings, and concerts. We owe such a big thank you to our Mayor, Paul Wellenberger, and his team who so diligently worked to make this dream a reality!

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

About the Chamber:

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses. The goal of any chamber of commerce is to promote the commercial, industrial, civic, cultural, and general interest of our city, along with our region. The Chamber is an association of businessmen and businesswomen designed to promote and protect the interests of its members. In addition, the Chamber of commerce plays an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Chamber of commerce members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape local policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. Members also receive the distinction of being a preferred local vendor, as well as listing on various municipal websites and literature. To find out more, call Heather, Fairfield Bay Executive Director at the Chamber. All are welcome.

• Hours: Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Website: ffbchamber.com

• Phone: (501) 884-3324

• Address: 130 Village Pl, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088