Calling All Photographers

Calling all Arkansans, photographers, and lovers of the great outdoors: I invite you to participate in my 2017 Winter Facebook Cover Photo Contest! Simply submit your best, high-quality photos taken in Arkansas that depict the Natural State’s beauty in the wintertime, or photos that have a wintry theme. The submissions will be displayed online, and the audience favorite will be pinned to the top of my Facebook page for the month of February

We are hoping to see a wide range of beautiful winter photos, so I encourage everyone to participate. Your photograph can depict anything that showcases what winter means to you.

To participate in the contest, please send your winter-themed photo, your name, and where the photo was taken to [email protected] by January 15, 2017. A selection of the submitted photos will be displayed on my Facebook page beginning on January 16, 2017. To view the photos, “like” my Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/RepFrenchHill/ – and then vote for your favorite! The winning photo will be announced on January 31, 2017.

When submitting photos, please remember:

•Photos must be taken by the person submitting the photo.

•By submitting your photo to the contest, you represent that you took the photo and are giving Rep. Hill’s office permission to display the photo on our Facebook page.

Again, I encourage you all to take advantage of this opportunity to share the beauty of wintertime in the Natural State. I look forward to seeing all of your Arkansas photos.

Happy New Year,

French Hill