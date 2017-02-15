C.G. Bolden Day, Animal Trafficking on Clinton Council Agenda

By

by Alex Kienlen, Van Buren County Democrat

Plans for C.G. Bolden Day, domestic animal ordinance and committee assignments were the big issues at the recent Clinton City Council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 9. Other topics included reports from department heads.

Both C.G. Bolden Day was addressed during the Mayor Richard McCormac’s report at the end of the meeting. Of C.G. Bolden day, the mayor said “If there’s one event for you to attend this year, this is it.” C.G. Bolden was from Clinton and an Army Corporal when taken as prisoner during the Korean War, dying while in custody in 1951. His remains were returned to Clinton in 2015 where he was interred at the Clinton Cemetery. In celebration of his life and service, C.G. Bolden day has become a regular event in Clinton.

This year’s C.G. Bolden day will be celebrated Feb. 21, the day after President’s Day, at the Clinton High School auditorium. Holocaust survivor Fred Hilsenrath will be the keynote speaker, with the event scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

The animal ordinance, proposed again, was a re-write of what had been proposed at previous council meetings in an effort to address un-licensed side-of-the-road pet sellers. Exception had been taken to the ordinance in previous council meeting due to what was proposed being too broad in scope, council members felt. This ordinance, titled “An Ordinance Prohibiting Trafficking in Animals” was presented for consideration. It included the wording “The act of selling, trading, bartering, giving away, otherwise trafficking or attempting to [do] so, of canines or felines of any age, other than at a private resident owned by the one engaged in such actions is prohibited.”

(The typo omitting “do” was acknowledged as the ordinance was presented.)

Further clarification within was permission for Mutt I Gree to hold its yearly charity event, and permission for a person selling an animal to do so at the police station, if they wished.

Lori Treat, head of the not-for-profit due to take over the county animal shelter later in the year, was invited to speak regarding the ordinance. “We need to think about animal welfare,” she said, pointing out that animals penned for parking lots sales are often kept in the sun all day with little access to food or water. Earlier discussions on previous forms of the ordinance proposed included consideration that those not able to sell their animals in a day could, and in some cases have, dumped them rather than take them home.

The ordinance was tabled by the council after a brief discussion of its terms.

The final item was the Mayor announcing committee assignments for council members: Advertising and Promotions (A&P): Gayla Bradley and Sammy Ward; Airport: Sammy Ward and Jeff Pistole; Animal Control: Sammy Ward and Jeff Pistole; Budget: Tim Barnes and Jeff Pistole; Fire: Tim Barnes and Gayla Bradley; Grants: Gayla Bradley; Parks and Recreation: Gayla Bradley and Jason Lynch; Police: Tim Barnes, Sammy Ward, Jason Lynch and Shon Hastings; Street: Sammy Ward, Shon Hastings and Jason Lynch; Water: Sammy Ward and Shon Hastings Zoning: Jeff Pistole.

The five-member water board is still being formed, McCormac said.

In other council matters:

•Alex Kienlen was named to the Airport Board

•Animal Control continues to find adoption outlets in other states, and only had seven dogs and four cats at the service.

•Chief D.L. Webb reported the Fire Department had a slow month “thankfully,” he said.

•Parks is readying ball fields for the forthcoming season, with the first scheduled game later this month.

•Sidney Howard was voted Softball Commissioner for 2017

•Police had written 64 citations in the previous month.

•A federal lawsuit was filed by a man in jail, alleging brutality. Money was moved from Economic Development to cover costs to the city to defend in this suit.

•Water and Sewer reported the Arkansas Highway and Transportation department has started preparations for the Highway 65 expansion north of town, including negotiating right-of-ways. As part of this, the “Welcome to Clinton” sign on the north will have to be moved.

•The service also reported a 24 percent water loss rate, a significant reduction from mid 2016 numbers in the 47 percent range.