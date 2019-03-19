Business Profile of the Week

Lakeside Chiropractic

5 Shiloh Rd.

Greers Ferry, AR 72076

Phone: 501.825.7200

E-mail: [email protected]

What Products or Services do you Offer?

We sell nutritional supplements, shoe orthotics, cervical sleeping pillows as well as therapeutic braces.

What’s the one thing your business is known for, over your competitors?

Our office has an atmosphere that makes you feel at home. Once you are a patient at Lakeside Chiropractic, you are apart of the family.

How many years have you been in business and the hours of operation?

We have been at this location for 2.5 years and previous owner was here for 37 years.

Our hours are: Monday 8am -6pm & Tuesday – Thursday 8am – 5pm

