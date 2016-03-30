Burnett new FFB Police Chief

By

The City of Fairfield Bay wishes to thank John Willoughby for his outstanding tenure as our Police Chief and is pleased to announce the selection of David Burnett as our new Police Chief. Following are a few words from Chief Burnett regarding his history and his thoughts on being the new Fairfield Bay Police Chief.

I have been involved in Law Enforcement for approximately twenty years. I began serving first with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office. I became that Department’s Investigator and served in that capacity for around twelve years. During that time I also served as the Chief Deputy for two of the three Sheriffs that I worked for.

I have been with the Fairfield Bay Police Department for approximately five years now. I have fallen in love with this community and the people that live and visit here.

In no other place have I seen the amount of volunteering and community service the residents of this community provide, from the EMS and Fire Services, to taking care of the plants and flowers of the parks and community areas.

There is a sense of purpose the wonderful people here show. That purpose seems to say “We love our community.” Well, so do I.

My goals will be to ensure the relationship between the community and the Police moves forward and that every citizen here feels that the police do care and will be here for them. I also want to prepare our Department for the changes that we see society moving towards, so we are prepared to meet the challenges that will come. I firmly believe that true community policing comes from the heart, showing that we care and are working hard to keep this the safest community that we can.