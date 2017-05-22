Bee Branch Hit and Run Incident

By

On May 21, 2017, The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a hit and run incident in the Bee Branch area. Deputies arrived to discover that during an altercation, Nicole Robertson, 31, of Bee Branch had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Kendra Bohannon 37, of Clinton was at Ms. Robertson’s residence that morning. Ms. Robertson was transported to UAMS where at last report was in stable condition. This incident is being investigated by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.