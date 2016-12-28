Baptist health Top 500 HomeCare Elite

By

Baptist Health Home Health Network-Heber Springs recently received the HomeCare Elite Five Year Excellence Award. This award is given to top-performing home health agencies in the U.S. named as one of the top 500 HomeCare Elite for five years consecutively.

Not only has BHHHN-Heber Springs been in the top 500, the agency was named as one of the top 100 (top 5 percent) of 9,406 agencies from across the country. For more than 10 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of agencies and ranked the top 500 and top 100 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company for health-care providers and payers; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, the home-care industry’s leading source for analysis and tools to improve revenue cycle performance, profitability, regulatory compliance and quality patient care. Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice (process measure) implementation, patient experience (Home Health CAHPS®), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least one outcome in Home Health Compare.

“Improving quality of care and the patient experience continue to underpin a rapidly evolving healthcare environment,” said Christine Lang, Senior Director, Product Management, for ABILITY Network. “The HomeCare Elite Five Year Excellence Award winners have demonstrated the highest-quality care in their communities. We congratulate Baptist Health Home Health Network-Heber Springs for their hard work and remarkable achievement.”

Baptist Health credits its employees and their dedication to their patients with the agency’s ability to achieve the HomeCare Elite Five Year Excellence Award.

“While we have some of the most qualified clinical personnel in the state, I truly believe it’s our employees’ ability to sympathize with their patients during one-on-one time together and the compassionate care they provide consistently that makes our team awesome,” said Rick Shelton, BHHHN administrator and director.

“We are proud to recognize the top 500 HomeCare Elite agencies for demonstrating a commitment to improving quality patient care at low costs. The clinical best practices and data tracking skills these agencies have implemented can position them for future success in government programs such as value-based purchasing and star ratings,” said Marci Heydt, Senior Content Manager, DecisionHealth.

The entire list of 2016 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite/.