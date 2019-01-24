Banks Offer Assistance During Ongoing Shutdown

Fourteen Arkansas banks are among the growing list of financial institutions across the country offering financial relief as more than 800,000 federal workers remain without paychecks in the wake of the government shutdown.

Banks from Northwest Arkansas to the Delta – and every region in between – are taking action to help their friends, neighbors, and ultimately their communities. Special services offered to furloughed and unpaid workers include quick loans, fee waivers, and reduced interest rates.

Those banks include Armor Bank, Arvest Bank, Eagle Bank & Trust, Evolve Bank & Trust, Farmers Bank & Trust (Blytheville), Farmers Bank & Trust (Magnolia), Fidelity National Bank, First Arkansas Bank & Trust, First Community Bank, First Delta Bank, First National Bank of Wynne, FNBC Bank, Merchants & Farmers Bank, and Southern Bancorp Bank.

“Whenever there is a community in crisis, you will see a community banker joining the effort to help,” said Lorrie Trogden, President & CEO of the Arkansas Bankers Association. “Local banks and bankers are committed to our fellow Arkansans. The government shutdown has had far-reaching effects in our communities, and it’s nice to know that the individuals hardest hit have a partner to rely on.”

For more information on these and other services, workers impacted by the government shutdown should contact their local Arkansas bank.