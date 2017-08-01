August Events at Conference Center

By

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center

& The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

“THE PLATTERS” – BRANSON IN THE BAY!

Tuesday August 1st. 7pm

Favorites you can sing and dance to! “THE PLATTERS” in concert from Branson featuring Willie Nash, will be performing their hits from the 50’s and 60’s. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Cash bar opens at 6:30pm.

CASINO NIGHT – VEGAS IN THE BAY

Monday, August 7th, 6-9pm

FUNdraiser for the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter and should be lots of excitement!

The event is a casino night with a live auction afterwards. We will be hosting roulette, poker, blackjack and craps games. All will be played with play money and even the auction will be with play money. We hope people will have a lot of fun and a bit of money will be raised for the animal shelter. Encore will be open for folks to purchase beverages (using real money, not play money) and they can bring their drinks to the tables.

MUSIC w/ Greg, John & Friends

FREE Music in the Conference Center Lobby

Tuesday, August 8th-

6 to 8 p.m. (Encore Lounge opens at 5:30pm)

Lots of good live music and refreshments from our Encore Lounge and a chance to have a relaxed time with friends and visitors.

CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE – dinner & dance

Saturday, August 19, 6:30-9:30pm

LIVE MUSIC WITH LUCKY DRAW!

This annual dinner and dance is one night not to miss. Music, dancing and games, PLUS, Cheeseburgers galore! BEACH FOOD, SILENT AUCTION, 50/50 RAFFLE, GAMES, BAR AND LIVE MUSIC. Benefiting Fairfield Bay’s local education center at our annual fundraising event. Tickets are $25 on sale at the Education Center, Conference Center and through committee members – Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger.

VOICES THAT CHANGE, with MICHAEL KELLEY

Tuesday, August 22nd, 7-9pm

Vocal Impressionist, Michael Kelley from Mt. View, performed his music and comedy on Cruise Ships and in Nashville, Tennessee. He impersonates many characters such as Elvis, James Brown, Mick Jagger, Kermit the Frog, The Jackson Five, Ray Charles, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and many other stars. This is a kid-friendly show and the Conference Center is very excited to bring him to Fairfield Bay every fourth Tuesday of the month beginning May 23rd – October 24th. Tickets are $15 adults, Kids 6-12, $10 and Kids under 6 are free.

We are planning some fun and entertaining events for our summer season. We want to make the summer season enjoyable for our visiting guests as well as our year round residents. Our goal is to have entertainment, food, exhibits, concerts, and both inside and outside activities that will make the summer special for everyone.

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.