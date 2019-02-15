Artist League Host Free Painting Demonstration

Yun Kim, Mt. View artist, will present a free demonstration sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League on Monday, Feb. 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bayside Studio, 100 Greenwood Rd., Fairfield Bay. The public is welcome to come watch her magic brush strokes as she paints a landscape in acrylics. Come at 9:30 and socialize with Kim and other artists over light refreshments and coffee, find out how you can join the NCA Artist League, and watch Kim as she paints.

Kim, as she prefers to be called, began her art career in South Korea in the third grade, taking painting lessons. In high school and university she studied everything from drawing to sculpture.

She moved to New Jersey in 1988, where she met her future husband, Bobby Hensley, and owned several businesses. They moved to Arkansas in 2008 and she joined the Mountain View Art Guild in 2009 after 40 years of not making any art. She says, “I haven’t stopped since!”

Past awards include Best of Show at the Spring River Arts Show, Prizes in the Area Art Club competition in Mountain Home, and Honors at the Arkansas Heritage Art Show.

She enjoys making art, saying, “I often paint at home while listening to music. It helps soothe my soul. I take photos outdoors to serve as inspiration for painting, but I paint indoors out of the sun and wind. Oil, water color, acrylic, or pastel – I like them all. As for subjects, I paint whatever I think is beautiful.”

Her studio is a 432 square foot converted garage. She says, “It was recently remodeled to give me the atmosphere I needed to create my art. It is handicapped accessible and there is plenty of parking space.”

Her work can also be seen in Mt. View at The Ozark Folk Center Art Cabin and the Arkansas Craft Gallery; in Clinton at the Ozark Regional Health Center exhibits; and in Fairfield Bay at the NCA Gallery in the Conference Center.

Any cancellations due to weather will be posted on the Facebook page “North Central Arkansas Artist League.”