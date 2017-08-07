Arkansas State Police Arrest Missouri Man and Woman After Fleeing

By

On August 1st, 2017, around noon, Troopers from the Arkansas State Police made a traffic stopped on two vehicles, one of the vehicles being an erratic driver on South Highway 65. The occupants of both vehicles after being stopped fled on foot from the Trooper. Assisted by Damascus Police and Van Buren County Deputies, later apprehended the two fleeing suspects. After identifying the suspects 23 year old Wesley E. Morgan of Springfield, MO and 18 year old Ashlyn Nicole Edmonds of Sparta, MO, it was found that one of the vehicle was stolen out of MO and during the inventory of the other vehicle found illegal drug paraphernalia and a weapon. Both Morgan and Edmonds is being charged with felony Theft by Receiving, felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor Fleeing, and Speeding. Both are being held at the Van Buren County Detention Center on $5000.00 bond and Edmonds has a hold from MO on felony charges.