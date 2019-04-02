April organization of the Month

Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League

Animal Shelter

The Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization established in 1994 by the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League. Our mission is to provide warm, nurturing surroundings for animals at the shelter and to seek loving, compatible homes for those in our care and to provide medical care to dogs and cats at the shelter, within policy guidelines, and to ensure that all of our animals are spayed or neutered and properly vaccinated

At the time of it’s founding, the shelter was operated only by volunteers, but at the present time, we have one full-time paid employee and one paid part-time employee in addition to volunteers who walk dogs and pet the animals, launder bedding, clean and organize the “cat hotel” and do odd jobs around the property. We would welcome a computer “geek” to assist in researching rescue options and update our website.

The shelter is located just outside the Bay on Old Quarry Road. On Highway 16 go east past Craven Foods, Dollar General and White River Progressive Insurance Company. Turn right on Old Quarry Road, which is across the street from Progressive Insurance. Go about two blocks to the shelter which is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We are committed to helping animals of Fairfield Bay find a safe and loving place to call home. The shelter provides shelter, care and adoption services for the domestic cats and dogs that stray, become lost or are abandoned each year in our area.

If you are looking to provide a forever home for a loving friend and companion, please consider one of the cats or dogs at the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in helping and supporting the Shelter’s efforts, you tax-free donations are welcome and appreciated.