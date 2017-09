The annual “Appreciation Picnic” for Recycle Volunteer workers will be at the Lion’s Den on Sunday, October 1. Bingo starts at 3 p.m. followed by a fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings, including ice cream and cake served at 5 p.m.

Past and present Recycle volunteers and their families are encouraged to attend. There will be gifts and door prizes. No need to make reservations. Come and enjoy.