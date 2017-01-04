The Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter is holding a Shelter cleanup event on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring your gloves, bring your tools and let’s get ready to paint, clean and move stuff around.
For those who cannot assist with this, there are dogs that would love to be walked.
Hope to see you all at the Shelter Cleanup!
Animal Shelter Holding Shelter Cleanup Event
