American Legion Donations

The American Legion presented their 2016 donations to area charities and organizations. Pictured left to right is American Legion Vice Commander Rick Pierce, John Edmiston with Fairfield Bay Recycle, Mary Philips with Care Caps, Steve Sutay with Outreach in the Hills, Karen Tangen with the Fairfield Bay Library, American Legion Commander of Post 333, Lee Johnson and Marilyn Robertson with the Log Cabin Museum. Other donations made went to the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, Boy Scout Troop 401, Dove House, Shirley Baseball/Softball, and Shirley Homecoming.