Adult Education Classes Coming to West Side

Are you seeking a high school diploma? Are there skills you need to become more marketable for employment? If so, please check to see if adult education is for you. West Side School District has partnered with Arkansas State University-Beebe to offer adult education classes on the West Side campus free of charge to participants. Classes start August 22. If this sounds like something that would be beneficial to you, please call Sherry Logan at 501-207-6291 or email her at [email protected] Please take advantage of this great opportunity to better yourself for free!